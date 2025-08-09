There were no new releases this Friday in Hindi Cinema, and Mahavatar Narsimha is making the most of the opportunity. The Indian animated epic mythological action film is now only 10.86 crores away from achieving a historic feat in the domestic market. Scroll below for the day 15 box office report!

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Collection Day 15

The official figures have been released, and Mahavatar Narsimha earned 4.70 crores on day 15. It witnessed 27% growth in the last 24 hours, despite a regular working Friday. The total collection in the Hindi belt surged to 89.14 crores.

Mahavatar Narsimha is set to unlock a historic feat. It will become the first animated film in India to enter the 100 crore club in the Hindi belt alone. Hombale Films production is only 10.86 crores away from achieving the milestone, which will be easily clocked during the third weekend.

How much has Mahavatar Narshima earned in all languages?

Apart from Hindi, Vishnu Power is also creating noise in the Telugu belt. It is the second best-performing language, contributing 27.8 crores to the total collection. In all languages combined, Mahavatar Narsimha has accumulated 122.24 crores in 15 days. It is expected to cross the 150 crore mark by the end of this weekend, given there’s no prominent competition.

Take a look at the detailed language-wise box office breakdown below:

Hindi: 89.14 crores

Telugu: 27.80 crores

Kannada: 3.14 crores

Tamil: 1.49 crores

Malayalam: 32 lakhs

Total: 122.24 crores

Mints massive profits!

Mahavatar Narsimha is mounted on a budget of 15 crores. In over two weeks, it has accumulated returns of 107.24 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 715%. At this pace, it will soon cross 1000% returns and become the second Indian film to achieve the feat in 2025 after Su From So.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 14 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 115.19 crores

India gross: 135.92 crores

ROI: 668%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

