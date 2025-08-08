Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has achieved some really cool milestones during its unprecedented journey. Right from the opening day, it did some unthinkable things, and even now, after completing a glorious three-week run in theatres, it has managed to achieve a massive feat. This time, it’s about the overseas box office as it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Starring two debutants, the romantic drama was never touted to become such a monster blockbuster. It had the backing of a chartbuster album, which was expected to attract some footfall in theatres. But in reality, there was an undercurrent among youth that helped this film become a juggernaut. After its tremendous success in India, even the overseas market saw an unbelievable reception.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the overseas box office?

Despite several new releases, Saiyaara continues to mint moolah both in India and overseas. Speaking about the overseas market, the film has made blockbuster earnings so far and is expected to stay strong until War 2 and Coolie arrive in theatres. As per the latest update, the film has amassed an estimated 144.5 crore gross in 21 days.

Saiyaara dethrones L2: Empuraan in the overseas market!

With a massive 144.5 crore gross in the kitty, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime overseas collection of L2: Empuraan (142.25 crore gross). By beating L2: Empuraan, the romantic drama has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in the overseas market. It’s really a big achievement and very soon, it’ll also touch the glorious 150 crores.

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer will stay at the top only for a few days. Both War 2 and Coolie are expected to beat all other Indian films of 2025 and grab the first two spots on the list of highest-grossing films internationally.

More about the film

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. It was produced by Akshaye Widhani, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 45 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With War 2, Jr NTR To Score A Hat-Trick Of This Opening Day Milestone In Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News