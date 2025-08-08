Our yearly dose of Sidharth Malhotra at the big screens is arriving in less than a month. Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is releasing in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025. The pre-release promos look promising, but will it rank among the top 5 opening days of the leading actor? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Param Sundari is enjoying a favorable word-of-mouth

Fans are excited to witness the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic comedy has also received favorable hype in pre-release promos that have been unveiled so far. But there’s one major roadblock on the way!

Param Sundari will face competition from Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2. If the content of the Independence Day release clicks with the audience, the journey would get really challenging for Tushar Jalota’s directorial. Apart from that, there’s no major hurdle as Saiyaara would have saturated its run while Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 would be out of theatres.

Where would Param Sundari land among Sidharth Malhotra’s top 10 openers?

While Sidharth Malhotra delivered a masterpiece like Shershaah on OTT, things haven’t been very favorable at the box office. His last theatrical release, Yodha, earned only 4.25 crores on the opening day.

Going by the current trends, Param Sundari could open in the 5 crore+ range. While it would beat Yodha and Ittefaq, it will remain far from Sidharth’s top 5 opening days.

Check out the highest openers of Sidharth Malhotra at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Ek Villain (2014): 16.72 crores Brothers (2015): 15.20 crores Thank God (2022): 8.10 crores Marjaavaan (2019): 7.03 crores Student Of The Year (2012): 9 crores Kapoor & Sons (2016): 6.85 crores Baar Baar Dekho (2016): 6.81 crores Hasee Toh Phasee (2014): 4.90 crores Yodha (2024): 4.25 crores Ittefaq (2017): 4.05 crores

The picture would be clearer upon the arrival of the official trailer, which could totally boost the hype.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Needs 286% Growth To Beat The Mugen Train – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News