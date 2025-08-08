Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has achieved massive heights at the box office. It became the most profitable Indian film by leaving behind Chhaava. But new competitors in the market have pushed it to the #3 spot. Scroll below for a detailed day 21 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21

Mohit Suri’s directorial has officially concluded its third week. It witnessed a 73% drop from last week, and that’s largely due to the dominance of Mahavatar Narsimha. The show count has also reduced due to the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. On day 21, Saiyaara added 2 crore more to the kitty.

The net collection in India is 315 crores, which is approximately 371.7 crores. Things will get further challenging for Saiyaara with the arrival of War 2 on August 14, 2025. But before that, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s romantic musical drama will axe the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (319 crores). That milestone will, in fact, be unlocked before the end of the fourth weekend.

Take a look at the official week-wise breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Total: 315 crores

Saiyaara Budget vs Profits

Given the multiple options at the ticket windows, analysts were earlier worried about its reported budget of 45 crores. But crossing that was a cakewalk for Mohit Suri’s film. In 21 days, it has minted profits of 600%. It is now the third most profitable Indian film of 2025. Su From So and Mahavatar Narsimha hold the first two spots.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (17 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 315 crores

India gross: 371.7 crores

ROI: 600%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Mania Puts Leo’s All-Time Record Worth 40 Crore+ In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News