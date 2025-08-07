Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have done the unthinkable as Mahavatar Narsimha inches towards the 100 crore club at the box office in India. The Hindi version alone stands at a total of 80.74 crore at the box office in 13 days. The film is now gearing up for its third weekend!

Axes Bhool Chuk Maaf

The animated Hindi film based on the avatar of Lord Vishnu, has managed to axe the lifetime collection of Bhool Chuk Maaf which earned 74.81 crore at the box office. The next target for the film is also very easy to destroy, which is Sunny Deol’s Jaat!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Wednesday, August 6, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 4.4 crore at the box office, a minimal drop of 26% from the previous day, which earned 6 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of the animated film at the box office with its Hindi version.

Week 1: 32.82 crore

Day 8: 5.3 crore

Day 9: 11.25 crore

Day 10: 16.27 crore

Day 11: 4.7 crore

Day 12: 6 crore

Day 13: 4.4 crore

Total: 80.74 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha Eyes To Destroy Jaat In The Next 72 Hours?

Mahavatar Narsimha is aiming to destroy Jaat in the next 72 hours as it enters the third weekend at the box office. Sunny Deol‘s film earned 90.34 crore in its lifetime, and Mahavatar Narsimha is currently 9.6 crore away from Jaat. A target that is easily achievable in the next three days, or even before!

First Animation Film To Hit 100 Crore?

Mahavatar Narsimha, with its Hindi version, might hit a total of 100 crore at the box office in all probability, and it will be the first animation film to hit the mark with the Hindi version as well! All eyes on the record!

