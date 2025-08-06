Mahavatar Narsimha continues to roar at the Indian box office with its fantastic numbers. It’s been over a week, and the film shows no sign of any slowdown. The way it is moving ahead, one thing is clear: until War 2 and Coolie arrive, it won’t see any hurdle in its path. Even after War 2 and Coolie arrive in theatres, the animated film is expected to enjoy a chunk of its audience. Amid this, it has now surpassed Saiyaara in ROI (return on investment). Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Ashwin Kumar directorial is riding high on positive word-of-mouth, and despite the release of Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, it secured an impressive show count during the second week. Maintaining an excellent hold over weekdays, it made a much-awaited entry into the 100 crore club, thus becoming the first Indian animated film to score a century.

Mahavatar Narsimha enjoys almost 600% returns at the Indian box office!

Mahavatar Narsimha has earned an impressive 103.79 crore net at the Indian box office in just 12 days. While the makers haven’t officially confirmed the budget, it was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 15 crores. So, if we compare the collection with the cost, it is already enjoying an ROI of 88.79 crores. Calculated further, it equals 591.93% returns.

Mahavatar Narsimha overtakes Saiyaara

With 591.93% returns in just 12 days, Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed Saiyaara in returns. Released a week earlier than the Ashwin Kumar directorial, Saiyaara is currently enjoying 590.33% returns. While the difference between the two films is less, the romantic drama is unlikely to overtake the animated film as its pace has slowed.

Makes a roaring collection with the Hindi version

While the animated juggernaut is running in five Indian languages, its business is mainly supported by the Hindi version, followed by the Telugu version. In Hindi alone, it has earned an estimated 75.79 crore net, which equals 73.02% of its total collection. The film is expected to score a century in Hindi alone in the next few days.

