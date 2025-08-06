Following its theatrical release on June 13, 2025, the live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated fantasy adventure How to Train Your Dragon received rave reviews from critics. On top of that, it currently ranks among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025, even surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

As of now, it trails behind only four films this year: Ne Zha II, Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Recently, How to Train Your Dragon outgrossed another popular movie, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster 1997 film The Lost World: Jurassic Park, a sequel to his iconic sci-fi action-adventure flick Jurassic Park.

Let us take a look at how these two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

🚨|| FIRST FULL OFFICIAL CLIP OF HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON LIVE ACTIONpic.twitter.com/k3Szn7McHU — HTTYD Live Action News (@HttydLANews) May 19, 2025

How To Train Your Dragon Live Action Surpasses The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The 2025 live-action How to Train Your Dragon just surpassed Spielberg’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park at the worldwide box office. While the latter closed with $618.7 million globally, the former just surpassed the number, standing at $618.8 million worldwide. How To Train Your Dragon also edged out the Spielberg classic at the domestic box office, earning over $260 million in the US.

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $260.6 million

International: $358.2 million

Worldwide: $618.8 million

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $229.1 million

International: $389.6 million

Worldwide: $618.7 million

As you can see, How to Train Your Dragon has outperformed The Lost World: Jurassic Park at the global box office. But where does it currently stand compared to the animated trilogy’s global earnings? Let’s find out.

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) vs. Animated Trilogy – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, the three animated How to Train Your Dragon films, released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, grossed $494.9 million, $621.5 million, and $521.8 million worldwide, respectively. This means the live-action remake stands as the second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise, and that too with a narrow gap of just under $3 million from the top-grossing installment (How to Train Your Dragon 2).

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) – What Is It About?

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film revolves around Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), the overlooked and misfit son of Berk’s Viking chieftain, Stoick the Vast (played by Gerard Butler). Hiccup’s unlikely friendship with a feared Night Fury dragon challenges everything the Vikings believe about dragons and could change their world forever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Overtakes Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible II, Nears Final Reckoning

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News