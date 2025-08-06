DC Studios’ Superman is doing well at the box office. It has outpaced F1 globally and is now on track to overtake Jurassic World Rebirth at the domestic box office. The movie has achieved another remarkable feat: It cracked the all-time top 100 list at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the Marvel vs. DC war, James Gunn’s film is winning, while the MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps consistently trails in dailies. The David Corenswet-starrer movie is on track to beat Iron Man’s domestic haul soon. Globally, the film crossed the $550 million milestone this weekend, and the $600 million mark is on its way and will be achieved this upcoming weekend.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office after 25 days?

Superman has collected strong numbers on its fourth Monday at the North American box office. Based on Box Office Mojo data, James Gunn’s film collected $1.9 million, with a stronghold at the domestic box office. It has registered the third biggest fourth Monday of the year, beating A Minecraft Movie‘s $1 million and Jurassic World Rebirth’s $1.6 million. After 25 days of running in the theaters, the DC film has hit a $317.9 million cume.

Enters the all-time top 100 grossers list at the domestic box office

The DC movie has beaten Thor: Ragnarok‘s $315.05 million, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’s $316.5 million, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s $317.1 million domestic totals to enter the top 100 all-time highest-grossing films list in North America. The James Gunn-directed film is at #100 in the list, and it will soon beat Jurassic World Rebirth and Iron Man to climb up the list.

Superman, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, is less than a million away from surpassing the domestic gross of Jurassic World Rebirth as the third highest-grossing film of the year in North America. It was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $317.9 million

International – $235.3 million

Worldwide – $553.2 million

