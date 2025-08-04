How to Train Your Dragon is still pulling crowds into theaters even after landing on an OTT platform weeks ago. This live-action version of the 2010 animated hit is eyeing the top spot in the series to become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. The live-action film is on its way to becoming the franchise’s top-grossing film, signaling a strong future for DreamWorks remakes.

Live-Action Remake Nears Top Spot In How To Train Your Dragon Franchise

The movie, with more than $260 million earned in the US and another almost $358 million internationally, now stands at $618.3 million globally and is just $3 million short of the franchise’s top earner, How to Train Your Dragon 2, which made a business of $621.5m, per Box Office Mojo. The reboot has already surpassed the original 2010 film, which collected $494.8 million. The second installment, released in 2014, remains the highest-grossing film in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise globally.

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $260.4m

International – $357.9m

Worldwide Collection- $618.3m

DreamWorks Enters The Live-Action Race With Big Wins

Universal has revived more than just an old story here. Alongside the recent Lilo & Stitch remake, the success of this film has reignited interest in live-action adaptations, something Disney used to dominate. However, with Disney’s recent remakes showing signs of fatigue, DreamWorks might be ready to take the lead. A remake of the second Dragon film is already lined up for 2027.

Dean DeBlois, who helped create the original trilogy, returned to direct this version, too. The response has been strong from both critics and fans. It sits at 97% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes and has been described as a remake that gets it right. It may not replace the animated original in everyone’s hearts but it delivers enough to stand on its own.

How to Train Your Dragon may not reinvent anything, but it has managed to revive a trend that was starting to feel stale. You can watch it at home now, but clearly, plenty of people still prefer seeing dragons take flight on the big screen.

How to Train Your Dragon Trailer

