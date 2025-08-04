Both Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama F1 and James Gunn’s Superman are still performing well at the global box office, currently ranking among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025. As it stands, Superman is narrowly ahead of F1 in worldwide earnings. The reboot, featuring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has already surpassed several major 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later.

And now, Superman has outgrossed a critically acclaimed war drama starring Bradley Cooper and directed by legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood. Can you guess the movie’s name? Yes, we are talking about the 2014 film American Sniper. Read on to learn what the film is about, how much it earned compared to Superman, and where you can stream it online.

Superman Vs American Sniper Worldwide Box Office

James Gunn’s Superman has earned an impressive $551 million at the worldwide box office, generating $316 million and $235 million from domestic and international collections, respectively. While Bradley Cooper’s war drama American Sniper holds a global collection of $547 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Superman is now ahead of Bradley Cooper’s American Sniper by roughly $4 million globally, and the gap is expected to grow in the coming days.

Interestingly, Bradley Cooper appears in Superman in a brief role as Jor-El, the Kryptonian father of Kal-El. The iconic character was previously portrayed by Marlon Brando in Christopher Reeve’s 1978 Superman, and later by Russell Crowe in Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $316 million

International – $235 million

Worldwide – $551 million

American Sniper – Plot & Cast

Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film follows the story of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), whose incredible accuracy as a sniper saved numerous lives during the Iraq War and earned him the nickname ‘Legend’. But while he was a hero on the battlefield, the emotional burden of war affected his relationship with his family. The film also features Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Cory Hardrict, Kevin Lacz, Navid Negahban, and Keir O’Donnell in key supporting roles.

Where To Watch American Sniper?

The film is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in the U.S. can rent it on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms.

American Sniper Trailer

