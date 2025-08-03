Despite the mixed reviews, Jurassic World Rebirth has been roaring at the box office. Scarlett Johansson’s film is set to beat MCU’s Iron Man 2 at the domestic box office. It will thus move closer to an interesting feat domestically. Scarlett Johansson beat Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson to become the top-grossing Hollywood star, owing to this latest movie’s collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

ScarJo and RDJ played two of the MCU’s most significant and popular characters. While the latter is returning in a new avatar, the former might not return. They have shared the screen in multiple Marvel movies, and people love watching them together. Another similarity is that their MCU characters, Black Widow and Tony Stark, died in Avengers: Endgame. The Jurassic World movie has slowed down, and these are some of the significant milestones it will achieve before digital release or leaving the theaters.

How much has Jurassic World Rebirth collected in 31 days at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $2.46 million on day 31 with a decline of -34.3% from last Friday. The movie has hit the $311.36 million cume at the North American box office. The movie lost 310 theaters on Thursday as two new films hit the screens.

On track to beat Iron Man 2 and achieve an interesting feat!

The Scarlett Johansson-led movie is less than $2 million away from surpassing Iron Man 2’s domestic haul. Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man 2 collected $312.4 million at the domestic box office. It is the all-time #102 highest-grossing film in North America. The film will beat this MCU movie this weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to earn between $8.5 million and $9.5 million on its fifth three-day weekend. With that, ScarJo’s film will surpass Iron Man 2 and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’s $316.56 million collection, cracking the all-time list of the 100 highest-grossing films. It is expected to surpass Iron Man’s $319.03 million during this weekend, further cementing its spot among the top 100 grossers.

#100. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – $316.5 million

#101. Thor: Ragnarok – $315.0 million

#102. Iron Man 2 – $312.4 million

#103. Jurassic World Rebirth – $311.4 million

Worldwide collection update

Scarlett Johansson’s film’s overseas cume stands at $420.03 million, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide box office has hit $731.39 million. It was made on a budget of $180 million. The film has earned more than four times its hefty budget. The film might cross the $750 million milestone this weekend. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $311.4 million

International – $420.0 million

Worldwide – $731.4 million

