Brad Pitt is a celebrated Hollywood star known for his versatile performances. F1 is the latest release that is performing exceedingly well at the box office. The racing film is still trending despite DC and Jurassic Park films running in theaters. F1 is now set to beat World War Z as the actor’s highest-grossing film ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sports drama also challenges the box office collections of the Fast & Furious movies. It is on track to beat F9 and is returning to IMAX screens. Pitt, along with the other cast members, has been praised for his performance. It will not be a surprise if the film bags some Oscar nominations, including Best Actor.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Brad Pitt’s starrer F1 collected $749K at the domestic box office on its day 35. With that, the box office total is $169.19 million in North America. It has hit the $357.9 million cume at the international box office, collecting strong numbers over 78 markets on Thursday. Allied to the $169.2 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $527.09 million mark. Brad Pitt’s film is expected to cross the $550 million milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $169.2 million

International – $357.9 million

Worldwide – $527.1 million

On track to beat World War Z as Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever

Brad Pitt’s film World War Z was released in 2013. It is an action horror film directed by Marc Forster with an ensemble supporting cast including Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, and Matthew Fox. The movie collected $540.45 million at the worldwide box office, including $202.8 million domestic gross. It is the highest-grossing film in Pitt’s career. F1 is less than $20 million away from the global haul of World War Z and is expected to beat that collection during this weekend, snatching away the title.

More about the film

Brad Pitt plays a former F1 driver who is pulled back into racing to mentor a rising star. As they fight to save their struggling team, the film explores rivalry, redemption, and the high-speed drama of Formula 1. It is projected to even outgross Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office. F1 was released on June 27.

