Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, has reached almost all the major milestones at the worldwide box office. Although it has strong legs at the box office, it will still not be able to match the financial success of its predecessor, Jurassic World Dominion. This 2025 release is one of the top grossers of the year, but can it beat the 2022 blockbuster? Keep scrolling for more.

Rebirth had a strong start, with $92.01 million in collections at the domestic box office. However, it started stumbling after Superman’s release and has now regained a firm hold at the box office. With the DC and Marvel clash and other significant releases, it has lost the momentum required to enter the $1 billion club.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

After twenty-nine days, Scarlett Johansson‘s Jurassic World Rebirth collected $307.36 million at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year and the third 2025 release to cross the $300 million milestone. Internationally, it stands at the $420.0 million cume, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide haul hits $727.39 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $307.4 million

International – $420.0 million

Worldwide – $727.4 million

Jurassic World Rebirth Vs Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion was the last film in the Chris Pratt-led trilogy, and it enjoyed a great run at the box office. Released in 2022, the film collected $1.00 billion worldwide. It is the fourth highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise, and Rebirth sits right behind it in the fifth rank.

Rebirth has completed one month at the cinemas, and it is trailing by $274.6 million from Jurassic World Dominion’s global haul. Although Scarlett’s movie is expected to earn between $800 million and $830 million, it will still be around $200 million, far behind Dominion’s lifetime haul.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali starrer Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Crushes Disney’s Snow White’s Global Total In Under A Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News