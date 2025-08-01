Marvel Studios is part of the Disney Studios, and they both suffered financial losses this year. Disney gave its biggest flop with Snow White; however, they turned around with Lilo & Stitch, which crossed $1 billion worldwide. Marvel Studios still needs a saviour, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps can help. The latest release starring an ensemble cast has surpassed the worldwide haul of Snow White in under a week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie’s endgame is still complicated to predict; it might slump the following weekend. The future of Marvel movies is very unpredictable these days. Once the highest-grossing studio was struggling to even give a movie $500 million in 2025, the F4 film might help them regain glory this year, but that is still uncertain.

How much has the film collected in six days at the worldwide box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $8.6 million on its first Wednesday at the domestic box office. This helped the film’s collection reach $150.9 million in North America. The international collection still stands at $99.05 million, and the latest numbers will be revealed over the weekend. Thus, the movie’s worldwide total is $249.9 million. It missed the $250 million milestone by a hair this Wednesday.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $150.9 million

International – $99.0 million

Worldwide – $249.9 million

Crushed Snow White’s global haul in less than a week

Snow White is a live-action remake of the classic Disney animated movie. The Disney version featured Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in leading roles, but there was backlash since their names were revealed. The movie suffered at the box office, collecting just $205.67 million worldwide in its theatrical run, including $87.2 million domestically.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has crushed Snow White’s worldwide haul with its $249.9 million collection. The MCU movie has beaten the Disney movie and become the 12th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It will soon enter the top 10 grossers list, probably in its second week.

Budget and break-even

According to media reports, the film was made on an estimated budget of $200 million and needs to make around $500 million to break even. Luckily, it is halfway there, and making $500 million should not be hard for a film that opened with a $200 million+ opening worldwide. Once it reaches that point, Marvel can ease up a little, as from then on, it will be making profits and can be called a box office success.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

