The Fantastic Four: First Steps has crossed another significant mark at the domestic box office in less than a week. It seems like the MCU movie will not end up as a box office flop like the previous two MCU releases. It will also achieve a significant feat soon domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie is on track to beat the domestic haul of The Incredible Hulk today. Directed by Matt Shakman, it will cross $200 million in its second weekend or on its first Monday this upcoming week. Marvel Studios needs a hit this year, as the fans are losing hope and faith in them. However, people are also somewhat to blame since they are unwilling to accept new characters and different stories. This is what happened with Thunderbolts*.

Crosses $150 million at the domestic box office in just 6 days!

According to Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a strong $8.7 million on its first Wednesday in North America. It saw a decline of -38.7% from Tuesday, earning the fourth biggest first Wednesday of 2025. It had beaten A Minecraft Movie’s $7.8 million to achieve this feat. The MCU movie has thus crossed the $150 million key milestone at the North American box office. It has achieved this feat in just six days. The domestic cume stands at the $150.9 million mark.

Check out the highest first Wednesdays of 2025:

Superman – $11.8 million Lilo & Stitch – $10.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $10 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $7.8 million A Minecraft Movie – $7.8 million

Set to crack the 2025 top grossers domestically.

The MCU film is currently the 11th highest-grossing film of the year in North America. To enter the top 10, it needs to surpass F1’s $168.4 million. It will achieve this feat soon, either during its first week or during its second weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year in North America.

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $420.6 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $307.3 million Superman – $299.6 million Sinners – $278.5 million How to Train Your Dragon – $258.6 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $196.8 million Thunderbolts* – $190.1 million F1: The Movie – $168.4 million

More about the film

The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows the origin story of Marvel’s first family as they gain extraordinary powers after a scientific mission goes wrong. Set in the modern day, the film explores how Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm learn to control their new abilities while facing a potent threat that could destroy the world. It was released on July 25.

