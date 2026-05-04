As Mortal Kombat II gears up for release this weekend, the pressure builds around its opening weekend expectations at the domestic box office. The early reviews were positive, but is it enough to beat Michael’s stellar debut as 2026’s biggest live-action opening in North America? Early estimates of its opening were released across the media a few days ago. So scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, which went on floor in 2023. But it was paused due to the Hollywood strikes. The film is finally arriving on big screens, and fans are more excited than ever. Also, Karl Urban’s addition has been praised by the early viewers alongside that of Adeline Rudolph.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

A few days ago, Deadline reported that Mortal Kombat II is seeing strong traction, particularly among male audiences both under and over 25. Initial box office tracking points to an opening weekend haul of around $40-$50 million in North America for the Karl Urban-starrer video game adaptation. If it falls within this range, it will set a franchise record for an opening.

Can it beat Michael’s debut weekend gross as the biggest opening of the year for live-action?

Michael is the Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, featuring Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. The music biopic has recorded the biggest opening weekend for live-action films in 2026. It collected $97.2 million in its opening weekend in North America, recording the biggest domestic debut of 2026 for a live-action film.

Mortal Kombat II is expected to land in the $40 million to $50 million debut weekend range in North America. Thus, the video game adaptation would not in any way challenge Michael’s domestic debut weekend gross. It will not even land in the top 3, as Project Hail Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are way ahead of this projected range.

Top 3 opening weekends of 2026 among live-actions

1. Michael – $97.2 million

2. Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million

3. The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $77.0 million

What is the film about?

The champions of Earthrealm, joined by Johnny Cage, are forced into battle against one another as they attempt to resist the rule of Shao Kahn, whose rise threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its defenders. Mortal Kombat II will be released on May 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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