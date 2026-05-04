Despite initially receiving a mixed-to-positive response from critics, Tony Scott’s aerial action-drama Top Gun eventually gained a cult status among cinephiles. It holds a modest 55% critics’ score but an excellent 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, the Tom Cruise starrer went on to gross $357.3 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 1986, both domestically and globally.

Its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which was released in 2022, turned out to be a much bigger critical and commercial success. It holds a stellar 96% critics’ score and a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film earned a staggering $1.504 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career, outperforming his earlier top-grosser, Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s $824.2 million global haul by a wide margin.

A few days ago, it was revealed that both Top Gun and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will be re-released in theaters on May 13, 2026, for a period of one week. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much more Top Gun: Maverick needs to earn during its re-release to surpass the worldwide earnings of another blockbuster action film, Furious 7.

Top Gun: Maverick vs. Furious 7 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun: Maverick – Box Office Summary

North America: $718.7 million

International: $785.3 million

Worldwide: $1.504 billion

Furious 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $353 million

International: $1.162 billion

Worldwide: $1.515 billion

The figures above suggest that although the Top Gun sequel has a significant lead of $365.7 million in domestic earnings, the gap in their worldwide totals is quite narrow. With a $1.504 billion global haul, Top Gun: Maverick is currently behind Furious 7’s worldwide total by roughly $11 million.

Since both Top Gun films will be re-released in North America and several international markets, and considering the franchise’s massive following, the sequel has a chance to close the $11 million gap and surpass the worldwide total of the 2015 blockbuster. However, the final verdict will become clear only after its re-release on May 13.

More About Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick

The 1986 film Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

In the 2022 sequel, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned the task of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission and how he deals with his past demons.

Top Gun: Maverick – Official Trailer

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