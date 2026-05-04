After starring in the 1986 cult aerial action drama Top Gun, Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has repeatedly demonstrated his box-office pull, becoming one of the most bankable actors. His top-grossing movie so far is Top Gun: Maverick, which earned a whopping $1.504 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In addition to the 2022 blockbuster, several of his films have comfortably crossed the $500 million mark at the global box office.

Of these $500 million+ Tom Cruise films, the majority belong to the Mission: Impossible franchise. Interestingly, the last four entries in the Mission: Impossible film series were directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and all of them grossed over $500 million worldwide. However, despite their positive critical reception, the last two installments, Dead Reckoning Part One and The Final Reckoning, did not meet box-office expectations given their large budgets.

This brings us to the question: how much have the films starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie collectively earned at the worldwide box office so far? And in case the actor-director duo decides to collaborate again, consider how much their next potential project would need to earn to take the combined global gross past the $3 billion milestone. Let’s break down the numbers.

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the films directed by Christopher McQuarrie that featured Tom Cruise in the lead, along with their worldwide totals, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Jack Reacher (2012): $218.3 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): $824.2 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): $571.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025): $598.8 million

Combined Worldwide Gross: $2.923 billion

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that the combined worldwide gross for the five Tom Cruise-Christopher McQuarrie films is around a massive $2.923 billion. If Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie plan to make a film together in an actor-director capacity, that film would need to earn just $77 million to take their collaboration to the $3 billion worldwide box office milestone. However, there hasn’t been any official update about when the duo will team up again. It could be for another Mission: Impossible installment or a different project altogether. It’s a waiting game until then.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Trailer

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