Christopher McQuarrie is known for his frequent collaborations with Tom Cruise and for shaping some of the most successful modern action blockbusters. He also directed Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which has left the domestic cinemas but is still running in some foreign markets. Although MI 8 is not the highest-grossing film among the last five releases directed by McQuarrie, it is in a significant rank. Check out the last five films at the worldwide box office.

He made his directorial debut with a crime thriller, The Way of the Gun, released in 2000. He has won the BAFTA Award and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the movie The Usual Suspects. It was a neo-noir mystery movie released in 1995. He and Tom Cruise worked together in multiple movies, including four Mission: Impossible films. McQuarrie was also associated with Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s career.

Last 5 films of Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie’s last five directorial ventures cement his status as a master of modern action cinema. He first took charge of the franchise with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), followed by the critically acclaimed Fallout (2018), which grossed $824.17 million and is often hailed as the series’ peak. He then steered Dead Reckoning (2023) and The Final Reckoning (2025), both continuing Ethan Hunt’s globe-spanning saga with massive popularity. Outside the franchise, McQuarrie also directed Jack Reacher (2012), a lean thriller that marked his first major collaboration with Tom Cruise.

Ranking the last five films of the filmmaker based on their worldwide collections

Mission: Impossible – Fallout — $824.17 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — $710.91 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $598.05 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning — $571.12 million Jack Reacher — $218.3 million

In August 2022, McQuarrie shared that he was developing a “gnarlier” project with Tom Cruise, co-written by Erik Jendresen. Soon after, news broke that the duo was also working on an original musical for Cruise and considering a return of his Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman, either in a standalone film or another project.

Meanwhile, Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released on May 23, is now available on digital platforms to rent and purchase.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $2M Away From This Robert Pattinson-Led Twilight Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News