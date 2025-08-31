Jurassic World Rebirth is now at the end of its theatrical run, but due to its strong hold in Japan, the film is earning new milestones. It is now on track to beat the worldwide haul of a Twilight movie starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Scarlett Johansson-led movie has been making news since its release. It brought impressive collections for the exhibitors this summer. The film collected $336.7 million at the domestic box office, becoming the third film this year to cross the $300 million milestone domestically. Globally, it is the third highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

This year, Jurassic World Rebirth is the third film to earn over $500 million at the overseas box office. The international cume stands at $510.78 million. Adding that to the domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $847.5 million cume. It is expected to cross the $850 million mark worldwide [via Box Office Mojo].

Surpasses the worldwide haul of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became global sensations with their Twilight franchise films. The series ended with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, which is the 97th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, collecting $848.59 million in its lifetime.

Scarlett Johansson‘s sci-fi action movie is less than $2 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2. With that, it will become the 97th highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Twilight plays a big part in pop culture, and surpassing that is impressive. Other films surpassed by Jurassic World Rebirth are Inception, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and more.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the Earth’s ecology has mainly become uninhabitable for dinosaurs. The few remaining survive in isolated equatorial zones, where the climate mirrors the prehistoric conditions in which they once thrived. Within this tropical refuge, three of the largest surviving creatures hold the secret to a drug with extraordinary, life-saving potential for humanity. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1: The Movie Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Crosses $609M, Overtakes Life Of Pi & Nears Passion Of The Christ

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News