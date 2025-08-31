Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie has stormed ahead of a major Oscar winner and is now closing in on another big Oscar-nominated film as it continues its remarkable run on the box office track. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the high-speed sports drama hit theatres back in June and, even after months, it continues to draw audiences to the big screen.

Despite its long run, the film is still playing in about 700 theatres across the US and bringing in steady numbers every day, though its last million-dollar day was back on August 16.

F1 Crosses $609 Million with Strong Global Collections

So far, F1 has collected more than 609.2 million dollars worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) , with the majority of its earnings coming from international markets and that global response sets it apart from many other current releases. While films like Weapons and Superman are performing strongly in North America, F1 has shown far greater dominance overseas. This split shows how the movie has connected with audiences worldwide in a way few Hollywood releases manage.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $186.9 million

International – $422.3 million

Worldwide – $609.2 million

F1 Surpassing Life of Pi’s Oscar-Winning Legacy

The film has already overtaken Ang Lee’s 2012 masterpiece Life of Pi, which had made around 609 million dollars at the time. That film, starring Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, and Tabu, had received wide critical acclaim, earned multiple Oscar nominations, and went on to win four, including Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Now, the Brad Pitt starrer is positioned to edge past Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, which made about 609.4 million dollars globally. While that film earned Oscar nominations but did not win any, it remained one of the most talked-about releases of its time. For F1 to line up against such titles only strengthens its standing as one of the year’s most remarkable box office stories.

Brad Pitt’s Biggest Career Hit and Apple’s Box Office Breakthrough

F1 also reshaped Brad Pitt’s career numbers, marking his highest-grossing release to date. It overtook World War Z ($540m), his 2013 zombie survival hit, and cemented itself as the biggest success of his career.

Beyond Pitt, the film has turned into a much-needed victory for Apple Studios. After heavy investments in ambitious projects like Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix, both of which underperformed financially, F1 has become the company’s defining theatrical triumph.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

