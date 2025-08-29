James Gunn’s Superman reboot and Brad Pitt’s Formula One drama F1 have been in a neck-and-neck box office race. Released just two weeks apart, F1 on June 27, 2025, and Superman on July 11, 2025, both films are now available on digital platforms on a pay-per-view basis. With the playing field now even, the big question remains: which one will ultimately gross more worldwide? Let’s break down the numbers.

Superman Vs. F1 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown for the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Superman – Box Office Summary

North America: $348.1 million

International: $258.5 million

Worldwide: $606.6 million

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $186.5 million

International – $420.6 million

Worldwide – $607.1 million

Until recently, Superman held a narrow lead over F1 at the global box office as both films currently running in theaters as well. But after several days of running neck-and-neck, Brad Pitt’s sports drama has now edged past the David Corenswet-led superhero reboot. F1 is currently ahead by just under $500K. Unless Superman receives a bigger boost in either the North American market or overseas, the gap could widen further in the coming days.

Based on current momentum, both films are projected to finish around the $620 million mark worldwide. However, with F1 recently picking up speed and edging past Superman, it seems likely that Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date might ultimately take the lead in this global box office race. The final outcome should be clear in the next few weeks.

Superman Or F1 – Who Has A Better Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Superman currently holds an 83% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, narrowly ahead of F1’s 82%. However, when it comes to the audience ratings, the tables turn. F1 leads with a stellar 97% audience score, compared to Superman’s 90%.

More About Superman

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

