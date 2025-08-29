Brad Pitt raced into theatres this summer with F1 and became one of the season’s biggest talking points. The summer itself was crowded with choices, from The Fantastic Four First Steps exploring family and humanity to Jurassic Park Rebirth bringing back dinos on the big screen to Superman carrying the weight of launching James Gunn’s DCU. Each film found its audience, yet when they moved from theatres to streaming, it was Pitt’s F1 that unexpectedly took the lead.

F1 Surpasses Superman On iTunes Streaming Charts

F1, filmed with IMAX cameras and powered by an intense score, turned out to be a spectacle in cinemas. Now, available in video on demand, it has managed to outpace even Superman on the iTunes Top Charts listings as of August 28, 2025, per Flixpatrol.

That is striking since Superman is not only the first step into Gunn’s universe but also packed with strong performances and large-scale visuals. Both films continue to be winners in their own way, but it is clear that the adrenaline rush of Pitt’s racing drama is what more people want to relive at home.

Sonny Hayes Story In Brad Pitt’s F1 Won Over The Audience

The movie places Brad Pitt in the role of Sonny Hayes, a once-celebrated driver pulled back into Formula 1 for another chance at glory. A struggling team owner bets on him, pairing him with a fiery young rookie, and soon Sonny learns redemption is never a solitary path.

The story resonated with audiences, helped by Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, all delivering strong support around Pitt. Directed by Joseph Kosinski with a script by Ehren Kruger, F1 made over $607 million dollars globally (per Box Office Mojo) and scored 82% from critics and an impressive 97% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

Superman Kicked Off James Gunn’s DCU With Success

Superman had its own triumph on the big screen. David Corenswet stepped into the role and delivered a Kal-El torn between his human upbringing and Kryptonian legacy, only to see his world collapse around him. Gunn kept the tone light, allowing the characters to introduce a fresh version of the universe without being weighed down by too much seriousness. The film has passed $606 million dollars worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), carrying an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and 90% from audiences.

Both titles are now available in video on demand, with F1 riding on its star power and high-speed drama, and Superman standing tall as the film that kicked off an entire new universe.

