For decades, Superman and Batman have stood as the crown jewels of DC’s mythology. One represents hope, the other vengeance. One is an alien god among men, the other a human who built himself into a legend. But beyond the comic panels and the big screen rivalries, fans often ask a simpler question: which hero has made more money at the movies?

The debate is closer than casual audiences may think. While Superman pioneered the superhero blockbuster back in 1978, Batman’s darker, grittier tones helped redefine the genre in the 2000s. Add to this the shared appearances, reboots, and animated outings, and suddenly the financial scoreboard gets complex. Before rushing to crown one hero, it’s worth revisiting the complete box office history of both. The results don’t just show who earns more, they reveal how audience tastes have shifted over 40 years of superhero cinema.

Batman vs Superman: Breaking Down the Box Office

When numbers are tallied, Batman clearly outpaces Superman in worldwide earnings. Across 14 films, The Dark Knight has amassed a staggering $5.67 billion, compared to Superman’s $3.14 billion from 8 films, as per TheNumbers. Much of Batman’s dominance comes from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy as The Dark Knight ($1.01B) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08B) remain two of the most successful comic book films ever made. Matt Reeves’ The Batman added another $772M, proving the character’s consistent appeal. Even smaller animated releases like Mask of the Phantasm or The Killing Joke added niche revenue to the tally.

Batman’s Box Office Record

The box office numbers for the Batman franchise are as follows, as per The Numbers.

The Batman (2022) – 772.51 Mn

Batman and Harley Quinn – 0.03 Mn

The Lego Batman Movie – 312.15 Mn

Batman: The Killing Joke – 4.36 Mn

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 874.36 Mn

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – 0.04 Mn

The Dark Knight Rises – 1.08 Bn

The Dark Knight – 1.01 Bn

Batman Begins – 356.77 Mn

Batman & Robin – 238.31 Mn

Batman Forever – 336.68 Mn

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – 5.69 Mn

Batman Returns – 266.97 Mn

Batman – 412.81 Mn

Superman, despite his iconic status, has had a bumpier road. Richard Donner’s Superman ($300M) was groundbreaking in 1978, but sequels like Superman III ($80M) and Superman IV ($37M) underperformed. Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns ($391M) had a modest impact, while Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel ($668M) revived the character’s potential. The latest entry, James Gunn’s Superman (2025), opened to a solid $604M, yet still trails behind Batman’s top entries. A crossover like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($874M) blurs the competition, but when viewed separately, Batman’s brand pulls ahead by over $2.5B.

Superman’s Box Office Record

The box office numbers for the Superman movies are as below, as per The Numbers.

Superman (2025) – 604.45 Mn

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 874.36 Mn

Man of Steel – 667.99 Mn

Superman Returns – 391.08 Mn

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – 36.7 Mn

Superman III – 80.2 Mn

Superman II – 190.4 Mn

Superman – 300.2 Mn

Superman may be the original big-screen superhero, but Batman has become the box office king, thanks to reinvention, darker storytelling, and broader audience resonance.

