Yere Yere Paisa 3, starring Siddharth Jadhav, Tejaswini Pandit, Umesh Kamat, and Sanjay Narvekar in key roles, was released amid decent expectations, but the collections that had been registered at the Indian box office are truly shocking. Backed by popular cast, the film was expected to emerge successful but it turned out to be an epic disappointment. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Marathi comedy thriller was released on July 18. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, with criticism coming for direction, story, and overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed negative to mixed word-of-mouth. Due to such reactions, the film failed to make even fair earnings.

Closing collection of Yere Yere Paisa 3 at the Indian box office

Considering the franchise factor and popular cast, Yere Yere Paisa 3 was expected to do well, but right from day 1, it underperformed. It opened at just 15 lakh. Since word-of-mouth wasn’t in favor, it failed to display any growth. It eventually concluded its theatrical run in less than three weeks.

As per the last update, Yere Yere Paisa 3 closed its Indian box office run at 95 lakh net. Including GST, it stands at 1.12 crore gross. It’s really shocking that the film failed even to reach the 1 crore mark.

Budget and box office verdict

While the exact budget is unknown, it is learned that the Siddharth Jadhav and Tejaswini Pandit starrer was made at 3-4 crores. Against this cost, it needed a collection of 3-4 crore net to enter the safe zone. But as we can see, it wrapped up the box office run with a collection much less than the reported cost. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 3-4 crores

India net collection – 95 lakh

India gross collection – 1.12 crores

Verdict – Flop

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

