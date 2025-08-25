After the epic success of Animal, everyone is excited to witness the era of superstar Ranbir Kapoor. His lineup of upcoming films is really exciting and screams blockbuster all the way. While his next release is Love & War, everyone has their eyes on how the magnum opus, Ramayana, turns out at the Indian box office. With this biggie, Ranbir has a golden opportunity to join the league of Prabhas and Allu Arjun. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming magnum opus will definitely be a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. The shooting of the first installment has reportedly concluded, and it will be under post-production for several months. Being the most expensive Indian film (as of now), cinephiles are curious about its outcome and the experience on the big screen.

Ramayana has a huge box office potential

Since Ramayana is backed by a subject that appeals to the entire nation, its potential is huge. If its content gets clicked with the audience, the sky will be the limit for the film. Considering all the hype, the biggie has a strong chance of earning 1000 crore net at the Indian box office, and if this happens, Ranbir Kapoor will join the elite list of actors in the 1000 crore club.

Ranbir Kapoor has a chance of joining the league of Prabhas and Allu Arjun

As of now, only Prabhas and Allu Arjun have delivered 1000 crore net grossers in India. Prabhas joined the club with Baahubali 2, which amassed 1031 crore net. Allu Arjun joined the club with Pushpa 2, which did business of a mammoth 1265.97 crore net. With Ramayana, even Ranbir Kapoor has a chance to join this club.

More about the film

The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in November 2026, during Diwali. It also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey.

