It’s been a dream run for Kannada blockbuster Su From So at the Indian box office. Shaneel Gautham and JP Thuminad’s comedy drama has crossed 1700% in profits. It is now inches away from axing the return on investment of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

How much has Su From So earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Su From So maintained its spectacular streak, adding 1.75 crores to the kitty on day 31. While the theatrical run has concluded in Malayalam and Telugu, JP Thuminad‘s directorial is still witnessing impressive trends in Kannada.

The overall earnings conclude at 85.32 crore net after 31 days of its domestic run. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 100.67 crores. Su From So is made on a budget of only 4.5 crores. The makers have minted returns of 80.85 crores so far! It is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 at the box office with a staggering ROI of 1796%.

Su From So vs Kantara Profits

Rishab Shetty‘s Kannada action thriller Kantara was mounted on a budget of 16 crores, which is almost 4X higher than Shaneel Gautham’s comedy. Kantara concluded its lifetime earning a whopping 309.64 crores in India.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, the profit percentage of Kantara lands at 1835.25%.

Su From So will beat Kantara once its box office collections reach 88 crores. This means, it needs only 2.68 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone, which is easily achievable.

Su From So Worldwide Box Office Summary (31 days)

India net: 85.32 crores

India gross: 100.67 crores

Overseas gross: 14.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 114.82 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1796%

Verdict: Super hit!

