What a dream run Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is witnessing at the worldwide box office. It is close to inching the $200 million mark in Japan, and at the worldwide box office? It’s a force to reckon with! The Ufotable production has emerged as the 7th highest-grossing anime film ever. Scroll below for a detailed report!
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Update!
As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle has crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office. It grossed $8.4 million during its sixth weekend in Japan, accumulating $190.7 million (¥28.09B) in total! The remaining sum comes from the nine international markets, including the leading circuits – Taiwan and Korea.
Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:
- Japan: $190.7 million
- Taiwan: $18.4 million
- Korea: $13 million
- Thailand: $8.2 million
- Hong Kong: $7.1 million
- Indonesia: $6.2 million
- Malaysia: $5 million
- Vietnam: $5 million
- Philippines: $4.2 million
- Singapore: $4 million
Total Worldwide Collection: $261.8 million
Emerges as the 7th highest-grossing anime film!
Infinity Castle has also axed the lifetime collection of Howl’s Moving Castle ($241.3 million) and One Piece Film: Red ($246.6 million) to become the 7th highest-grossing anime film of all time. The next target is to crush The First Slam Dunk ($279.04 million) and steal the 6th spot.
Check out the highest-grossing anime films in history (worldwide earnings):
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train: $507.12 million
- Your Name: $405.34 million
- Spirited Away: $395.58 million
- Suzume: $323.63 million
- The Boy and the Heron: $294.20 million
- The First Slam Dunk: $279.04 million
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle: $261.8 million
- One Piece Film: Red: $246.6 million
- Howl’s Moving Castle: $241.3 million
- Ponyo: $206.5 million
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary
- Domestic Gross: $190.7 million
- Overseas Gross: $71.1 million
- Worldwide Gross: $261.8 million
