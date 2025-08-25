What a dream run Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is witnessing at the worldwide box office. It is close to inching the $200 million mark in Japan, and at the worldwide box office? It’s a force to reckon with! The Ufotable production has emerged as the 7th highest-grossing anime film ever. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Update!

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle has crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office. It grossed $8.4 million during its sixth weekend in Japan, accumulating $190.7 million (¥28.09B) in total! The remaining sum comes from the nine international markets, including the leading circuits – Taiwan and Korea.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

Japan: $190.7 million

Taiwan: $18.4 million

Korea: $13 million

Thailand: $8.2 million

Hong Kong: $7.1 million

Indonesia: $6.2 million

Malaysia: $5 million

Vietnam: $5 million

Philippines: $4.2 million

Singapore: $4 million

Total Worldwide Collection: $261.8 million

Emerges as the 7th highest-grossing anime film!

Infinity Castle has also axed the lifetime collection of Howl’s Moving Castle ($241.3 million) and One Piece Film: Red ($246.6 million) to become the 7th highest-grossing anime film of all time. The next target is to crush The First Slam Dunk ($279.04 million) and steal the 6th spot.

Check out the highest-grossing anime films in history (worldwide earnings):

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train: $507.12 million Your Name: $405.34 million Spirited Away: $395.58 million Suzume: $323.63 million The Boy and the Heron: $294.20 million The First Slam Dunk: $279.04 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle: $261.8 million One Piece Film: Red: $246.6 million Howl’s Moving Castle: $241.3 million Ponyo: $206.5 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

Domestic Gross: $190.7 million

Overseas Gross: $71.1 million

Worldwide Gross: $261.8 million

