Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns is making history with its strong box office performance. Although it has yet to be released in America, Europe, and China, the anime movie has already collected more than $25 million from the IMAX theaters alone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It recorded history with its debut collection at the Korean box office. Infinity Castle collected a spectacular $13 million on its three-day opening weekend in Korea, setting a new benchmark for animations. The latest Demon Slayer movie has surpassed Titanic in Japan to achieve yet another significant feat. Exhibitors across the world are waiting for the film’s wide release, and it is expected to shatter box office records.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’s box office collections from IMAX

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collections have been making news since its release. Now, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie by Haruo Sotozaki collected impressive numbers from IMAX before even releasing in the major markets. The anime movie has hit $28.5 million in IMAX alone at the worldwide box office. It is currently running in Asia Pacific countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, and Vietnam, besides Japan. It is reportedly the second biggest animated movie to hit IMAX after Ne Zha 2.

Surpasses Titanic in Japan to crack the all-time top 3!

The anime movie collected $7.7 million on its 6th weekend at the box office in Japan, earning an estimated $190.1 million [¥28 billion] from 20.3 million admissions. With that, the film has surpassed Titanic in Japan, which collected ¥27.77 billion in its lifetime and was the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Infinity Castle has beaten Titanic’s box office collection in Japan as the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. In admissions, the anime movie has crossed Frozen‘s 20 million admissions, becoming the 3rd most-watched film ever in Japan.

What is the film about?

The Demon Slayer Corps is drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro and the others face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be released in North America in September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

