Liam Neeson has found himself in an unusual place with The Naked Gun. The actor, known largely for action and drama, now leads a comedy reboot as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the bumbling police lieutenant once played by Leslie Nielsen in the classic parody films and series.

Many did not expect much from this release, especially since it opened in the third spot during its debut weekend in early August and slid down the charts afterward. However, the movie has managed to hold steady over time.

The Naked Gun Box Office Surpasses $45M Domestically & $77M Worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, it has crossed the $77 million mark worldwide and $45 million domestically. Meanwhile, it has also become the fourth most successful domestic live-action comedy of 2025 so far, after Freakier Friday ($64 million), The Bad Guys 2 ($62 million), and One of Them Days ($50 million), per The Numbers.

At the start of the fourth weekend, the film added nearly $1 million to its domestic earnings, lifting the total to $45.5 million. That means it has already overtaken its reported $42 million budget and is beginning to climb the ladder of Neeson’s career grosses.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

Domestic – $45.5 million

International – $32.4 million

Worldwide – $77.9 million

The Naked Gun Set To Outperform Liam Neeson’s Kingdom Of Heaven’s Domestic Earnings

One of the most notable steps in this climb is that the film is now poised to surpass the $47.5 million domestic take of Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, where Neeson played Barisan of Ibelin. With that, the comedy will enter the 27th spot among Neeson’s all-time domestic releases, including his small voice role in Star Wars Episode IX.

Can The Naked Gun Break Into Liam Neeson’s Top 25 Movies Domestically?

The question now is how far The Naked Gun can go. To break into the Top 25 movies of Neeson’s career, the film would need to bring in at least another $15 million to top Love Actually ($60.4 million). If that happens, a string of films sits within reach, including Unknown ($63.6 million), The Nut Job ($64.2 million), and Battleship ($65.4 million), each hovering in the mid-60 million range.

However, climbing higher than that appears doubtful. To move past The A-Team and reach No. 22, the movie would have to leap all the way to $77.2 million, which seems out of range. Still, for a comedy reboot many thought would fade after its first week, The Naked Gun is proving surprisingly durable and continues to carve out its place in Liam Neeson’s long filmography.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Weapons Worldwide Box Office: Zach Cregger’s Horror Flick Surpasses A Daniel Craig Action Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News