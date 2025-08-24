With $344.5 million from North America and another $256.4 million from international territories, James Gunn’s Superman reboot has now crossed the $600 million mark worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film currently ranks as the 200th highest-grossing movie. While it may not reach this year’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon’s $626.6 million global haul, Superman is already profitable, generating an estimated $65 million in returns against its reported $225 million budget, based on the industry’s standard 2.5x multiplier rule.

Now available on digital PVOD, the film’s theatrical momentum may further take a hit, but that shouldn’t prevent it from surpassing not one but two Steven Spielberg–directed sci-fi action blockbusters at the global box office: War of the Worlds (2005) and Ready Player One (2018). Here’s how Superman stacks up against them, per Box Office Mojo.

Superman vs. Two Steven Spielberg Blockbusters

Here’s the latest Superman box office breakdown, per Box Office Mojo:

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $344.5 million

International: $256.4 million

Worldwide: $600.9 million

For comparison, here are the lifetime global earnings of Steven Spielberg’s two sci-fi action blockbusters:

War of the Worlds – $603.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

Ready Player One – $607.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

That means James Gunn’s Superman is now just $3 million shy of overtaking War of the Worlds and $7 million away from surpassing Ready Player One. Even with slowing momentum due to its PVOD release, the superhero film appears on track to surpass both milestones before concluding its theatrical run.

James Gunn’s Reboot vs. Past Superman Films

While James Gunn’s Superman has already surpassed the worldwide totals of the four Christopher Reeve films and Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (2006), it still trails behind these Henry Cavill–led entries in the Man of Steel era (per Box Office Mojo):

Man of Steel (2013) – $670.2 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $874.4 million

Justice League (2017) – $661.3 million

Given its current trajectory, it appears highly unlikely that the David Corenswet–starrer will be able to surpass the global hauls of these three films, despite its strong box office run, glowing reviews, and positive word-of-mouth.

More About Superman

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to balance his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

