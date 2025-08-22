The Fantastic Four: First Steps entered theatres with high hopes but quickly found itself struggling to hold ground against Weapons, Superman, and Freakier Friday. The film, directed by Matt Shakman, carried the usual Marvel stamp and a strong cast led by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. Yet, the numbers do not match the expectations that usually come with the brand. The audiences and critics gave it positive feedback, but that reaction never turned into consistent ticket sales.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Eyes $500 Million, But Is It Possible?

Since its release on July 25, the movie has managed a little above $470 million worldwide, with about $250 million coming from the US and the rest from international markets, per Box Office Mojo. The amount might look strong on paper, but the production budget of around $200 million makes it less impressive.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

North America- $250.4 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $472.6 million

This means that reaching $500 million would mean breaking even; thus, the film still needs close to $28 million to escape that line. For a Marvel project that launched in more than 4,100 theatres in the US, the current count of about 3,300 screens shows how its run has been shrinking.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Weekend Numbers and Box Office Decline

The recent numbers underline the struggle. Last weekend, Fantastic Four earned around $9 million. However, it brought in only about $950,000 on Wednesday, a -29.2% dip from Tuesday. This Friday and the upcoming weekend are crucial, but the climb toward $500 million is not guaranteed. If the film crosses it, Fantastic Four will become only the second movie after James Gunn’s Superman to do so this year. Superman is already heading toward $600 million and has moved into profitable ground, boosted by far greater hype and audience pull.

Marvel’s Second Setback in 2025?

If Fantastic Four misses the break-even mark, it will become the second Marvel movie this year, after Thunderbolts, to fall short despite carrying the studio’s brand name. At present, it stands at number 57 in the list of highest-grossing superhero films, sitting just below Venom: The Last Dance, but reaching the top 50 appears out of reach since Iron Man holds that spot with $584 million. The coming days will decide if Fantastic Four: First Steps steadies itself or slips further down the ladder.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses This Disney Flop’s $200 Million+ Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News