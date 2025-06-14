Thunderbolts* had the critics behind it and even a decent wave of audience support, but none of that translated into ticket sales. Unfortunately, the film ended up being a costly misfire even after being promoted as a sharp turn into a more focused era for Marvel. According to Collider, despite strong reviews and early optimism, it is now expected to lose over $50 million.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Numbers Fall Short Of Break-Even Point

Thunderbolts* made about $378 million globally before leaving most theaters, which is a disappointing number for a franchise that used to easily clear half a billion. Even with a scaled-down production budget and streamlined marketing, the film needed $425 million just to break even, but that mark stayed out of reach.

Thunderbolts* Worldwide Box Office Breakdown

Here’s a look at the total collection of Thunderbolts* per Box Office Mojo (at the time of writing):

Domestic – $187 million

International – $190 million

Worldwide- $378 million

Critical Acclaim No Longer Guarantees Box Office Success

This may appear even more surprising as it was not just about the underperformance of another Marvel sequel. Thunderbolts* was not thrown together, and it had a clear role in the studio’s future, tying into Avengers: Doomsday. The film was cleanly made with solid performances, and the feedback was better than most recent MCU efforts.

The movie currently has an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer and 93% in Popcornmeter. The critics concensus says, “Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, Thunderbolts* refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU’s best adventures.” However, even that was not enough to get people to show up.

Marvel Franchise Fatigue Is Impacting Even Strong Entries

Marvel was nearly untouchable, and most of its films pulled in big money no matter what. However, lately, the streak has been broken again and again. The Marvels, Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World all had shaky results, even though they at least had the excuse of poor reviews.

But Thunderbolts* didn’t, as it had both momentum and importance. A part of the reason for its failure can be attributed to Thunderbolts’ focus on lesser-known characters from Disney+ shows and Black Widow. Unlike Guardians of the Galaxy, which turned unknowns into stars, the formula didn’t click this time, and the team name didn’t carry much weight either.

It was harder to convince general audiences to care without someone like Spider-Man or Doctor Strange leading the charge.

What’s Next For The MCU?

As of now, Marvel is not pushing the panic button. The studio already plans to bring the team back in Avengers: Doomsday and aims to give the characters another shot at winning people over. And there’s still the Disney+ release, which might help the film find a second life with at-home viewers.

