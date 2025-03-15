Avengers: Doomsday is currently in pre-production and is reportedly set to become one of the most expensive MCU films in the multiverse saga. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avenger movies. The latest report has revealed how much Marvel has spent on the film so far and how much it is speculated to cost. It will reportedly be double the cost of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, aka Ant-Man 3. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Doomsday will be the fifth film in the Avengers franchise, directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Apart from RDJ, none of the cast members have been confirmed yet. Production will reportedly begin in April this year in London. The third sequel to Ant-Man 3 was a box office failure, making only $476.07 million worldwide.

According to Forbes’ report via Screen Rant, Marvel Studios has spent almost $8 million on Avengers: Doomsday so far, which is in the pre-production stage. Meanwhile, the studio spent only $2.5 million on Ant-Man 3, which is around ten months into its pre-production stage. The reported monthly spending of Doomsday is double that of Ant-Man 3, which is $531K against $251K.

Robert Downey Jr’s comeback film in the MCU is reportedly on track to surpass the multi-million dollar movie Ant-Man 3, which suffered an estimated $92.05 million loss. The 2023 MCU movie starring Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors had a reported budget of $388 million, and the upcoming Avengers movie is set to surpass that. Previously, it was reported that Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars would be filmed back-to-back. But the latest report suggests that it will not be happening now.

The MCU blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame cost $800 million to $1 billion to make. Therefore, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars could cost up to $2 billion in total. As Doomsday will be happening first, it is on track to become the most expensive MCU film in the multiverse saga. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

