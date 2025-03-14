C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia has been a cornerstone of fantasy literature since the first book, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, was published in 1950. The seven-book series, filled with adventure, magic, and emotional themes, has been loved by generations of readers. Lewis’s vision of Narnia, a land ruled by the majestic lion Aslan, has remained one of the most beloved fictional worlds in literary history. Now, Netflix is set to revive The Chronicles of Narnia with a fresh cinematic universe, and speculation is running wild about the cast, including the possible addition of Daniel Craig.

Over the years, The Chronicles of Narnia has seen multiple adaptations, the most notable being the early 2000s film series produced by Walden Media. The 2005 film The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe became a massive hit, followed by Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). Though plans for future installments were scrapped, the series maintained a strong fanbase.

Netflix Reportedly In Talks With Daniel Craig For Chronicles Of Narnia?

Netflix’s reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia is already making waves, with Barbie director Greta Gerwig attached to helm the first film in the franchise. According to News 18, reports suggest that Daniel Craig, best known for portraying James Bond, is in talks to join the cast. According to Deadline, Craig has been offered a role in Gerwig’s reimagining, though the specifics remain under wraps. Whether he will officially sign on is yet to be confirmed, but the prospect of seeing the British actor step into the Narnian universe has already sparked fan speculation.

While some believe Daniel Craig could play a human character, others wonder if he might lend his voice to an iconic figure like Aslan. The noble lion role was previously voiced by Liam Neeson in the Walden Media films, and if Craig were to take over, it would be a monumental shift for the franchise. Another possibility is that he could play a villainous role, such as King Miraz.

This wouldn’t be Craig’s first collaboration with Netflix. He starred as Detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released in 2022 and a third film, Wake Up Dead Man, set for release later this year.

