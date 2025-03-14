Meghan Markle shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. The Duchess is reportedly returning to the podcast spotlight, this time with a different show, Confessions of a Female Founder. The 43-year-old announced her new venture via Instagram. Interestingly, this marks her return to the role following her previous $20 million Spotify deal, which ended without a second season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle’s New Chapter With Lemonada Media

In her social media reveal, Meghan Markle expressed excitement about connecting with accomplished women who have built thriving businesses from humble beginnings. “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” Markle added. “They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?).” The former actress concluded her post by sharing that the first episode is set to be released on April 8.

Meghan Markle’s Previous Spotify Setback

Meghan’s new chapter comes nearly two years after her Spotify series Archetypes was discontinued. Despite debuting to impressive chart success in 2022, the show only produced 12 episodes and featured prominent guests like Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton.

Reports suggested that Markle and Prince Harry‘s limited content output played a role in Spotify pulling the plug, potentially costing them their full payout. Adding to the drama, rumors swirled about Markle’s demanding nature behind the scenes, with whispers of staff privately likening her to Joan Crawford’s fierce character Eva Phillips in Queen Bee.

An Amicable Split Between The Royals & Spotify

Nevertheless, Spotify and Markle’s Archewell Audio insisted their split was amicable, and both parties expressed pride in their collaborative efforts. Page Six previously disclosed that Markle landed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, which will produce Confessions.

At that time she said in a statement that she was extremely delighted to “continue [her] love of podcasting.” “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” she added.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: F1 Trailer Out: Brad Pitt Transforms Into ‘The Greatest That Never Was’ For Joseph Kosinski’s Sports Action Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News