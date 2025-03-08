UK critics took no prisoners in their brutal takedown of Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Tuesday. The consensus was clear across British media from when the show aired on the streaming platform: the duchess’s latest venture was a self-indulgent misfire.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Dubbed “Awful”

Amanda Platell of the Daily Mail found the series “so awful it is almost compelling,” while The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage dismissed it as “so pointless” that “it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.” According to Heritage, the show was packed with complaints from both Markle and Prince Harry, and he suggested that Meghan’s thirst for the spotlight remained as strong as ever.

“The problem is that nobody wants to see Meghan making decorative ladybird crostini with Mindy Kaling,” Heritage opined, referring to one of Markle’s guests on the show. “‘With Love, Meghan’ is the sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of ‘Saturday Kitchen.’”

Meanwhile, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky saw the series as a living, breathing version of Markle’s now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. While she acknowledged that Markle looked effortlessly chic in her neutral-toned outfits, Rosseinsky found the overall experience “queasy and exhausting.” “The show simultaneously strains for aspiration and relatability in a way that never gels,” Rosseinsky wrote.

Can Meghan Markle Even Cook?

Over at The Telegraph, Anita Singh took a sharper jab, suggesting that Markle’s culinary credibility was questionable at best. Despite co-authoring a cookbook in 2018, Singh claimed the duchess “doesn’t appear to be very good at cooking, or particularly to enjoy it, other than arranging vegetables and fruit on platters” and added that the series is “an exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs.”

A Warmer Reception In The US

Yet, across the Atlantic, With Love, Meghan found a more forgiving audience. Elise Taylor of Vogue found it curious that Markle would openly admit to hating baking while demonstrating a honey lemon cake recipe. However, Taylor praised her enthusiasm for flower arranging, noting that Markle guided viewers through the process with such care that one might actually be tempted to take notes.

“Markle clearly has a passion for it, and carefully takes the viewer through each and every step, from selecting the flowers at the flower market to the final bloom put in the (quite impressive) arrangement. You might even find yourself taking notes,” Taylor wrote, adding that everything on the show feels “so aspirationally Californian.”

Harper’s Bazaar’s Bianca Betancourt took a more sentimental approach, suggesting that Markle had finally returned to her roots. “Curated crostinis and freshly-squeezed mimosas aside, one can’t help but notice that Meghan seems so happy — to be a mom, to feel safe at home, and to have creative freedom once again,” Betancourt wrote.

Similarly, Emily Burack of Town & Country observed moments where Markle let her guard down, revealing a more vulnerable and passionate side, particularly when discussing food. Despite the divide in critical reception, one thing remained consistent—many reviewers couldn’t ignore the persistent promotion of Markle’s homemade jam, a product from her As Ever lifestyle brand.

And disappointment loomed large for those hoping for bombshell revelations about her royal fallout. Instead, Meghan Markle offered gardening hacks, a roster of A-list guests, and a straightforward one-pan spaghetti recipe. All served up with love, of course.

