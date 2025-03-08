Natalie Portman has turned the page on a new chapter in her love life. According to People Magazine, just a year after finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, the 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress is reportedly dating French musician and producer Tanguy Destable, known in the music world as Tepr.

The Black Swan star’s fresh start comes after her 11-year marriage to Millepied officially ended in February 2024, wrapping up quietly eight months after she filed for divorce. Their split followed reports of Millepied’s extramarital affair.

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied’s Relationship

Portman and Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan in 2010, a film that not only won her an Academy Award but also introduced her to the man she would marry in 2012. The former couple also has two children, 13-year-old Aleph and 8-year-old Amalia.

Though the May December actress has largely kept her personal life under wraps, she offered a rare glimpse into her feelings during an interview for Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue in early 2024.

When asked about the speculation surrounding her private life leading up to her film’s release, she said, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.” After the interviewer admitted, “Idon’t love asking about it, either,” Portman replied, “I can imagine.”

Natalie Portman Finding Strength In Friendship

Despite the past year’s challenges, Portman embraced gratitude as she celebrated her 43rd birthday last June. In an Instagram post, she gave a heartfelt nod to the friends who had stood by her, sharing a collection of photos and writing, “This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again.” Now, with a new romance on the horizon, it seems Natalie Portman is stepping forward into a fresh, exciting phase of her life.

