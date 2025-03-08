Ben Affleck has had enough. The actor, 52, is reportedly dodging calls and messages from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, after getting frustrated by what he sees as her not-so-subtle jabs at him on social media. As Lopez, 55, seemingly airs her emotions online, Affleck has been finding comfort in someone much more familiar: his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez’s Social Media Hints Are Getting On Ben Affleck’s Nerves

According to Radar Online, sources close to the situation say Ben Affleck was particularly irked when Lopez posted a cryptic Instagram post on Valentine’s Day about “self-love doesn’t cost a thing.” Even though the pop icon never mentioned names, the timing and wording had fans speculating it was a veiled reference to him. For Affleck, it was just another reminder of why their dynamic was never meant to last.

An insider described the situation as follows: “Ben’s really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on… J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure’s on for her to spill some tea about their relationship eventually.”

“But what really grinds his gears? It’s those sneaky little social media posts of hers that seem to just dangle hints about their old romance, knowing full well that everyone’s gonna jump to conclusions and connect the dots back to him. Honestly, he wishes she’d just keep it private and talk to someone in her inner circle instead of playing coy with her fans,” they added.

The insider added, “It’s super annoying because she doesn’t even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn’t her intention to make waves. But that doesn’t fly with him—he’s seriously over it. Their whole dynamic really highlights why they just aren’t a good fit anymore.”

Ben Affleck Pulling Away & Moving On

The Gone Girl star has seemingly taken a very cautious approach to the developing tension between him and Jennifer Lopez. Insiders stated that the actor has been ignoring her messages, distancing himself, and even ghosting her from his life.

They noted, “It seems like he’s trying to slide into this new low-key vibe where they barely interact. He’d be down to revive some kind of friendship, but let’s be real, that seems pretty far-fetched right now. It’s clear that J.Lo still feels totally wronged in all of this drama.”

Ben Affleck’s Old Feelings For Jennifer Garner Surface

Lately, Ben Affleck has been spending more time with Jennifer Garner, 52, and their children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, which has dramatically strengthened his bond with his first ex. The two, who were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2018, have always remained amicable, but sources say Affleck has been leaning on her more than ever in the wake of his latest split.

During the holidays, the former couple celebrated with their kids, and insiders claim Affleck has been reflecting on his past marriage with regret. “He never really got over the end of his first marriage,” an insider added. “Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she’ll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He’ll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away.”

