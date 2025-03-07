Jennifer Lopez is grappling with a lingering anguish of whether Ben Affleck’s deep connection with Jennifer Garner played a role in their marriage’s collapse. Rumors have been swirling for the past few months that Affleck and his ex-wife might be rekindling their old flame, but J-Lo, 55, can’t ignore the possibility that their bond may have been stronger than she ever realized.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: More Than Just Co-Parents?

Since Lopez’s split from the Armageddon star last August, Affleck has been practically glued to Garner’s side.

The former couple, both 52, have been spotted together frequently, raising eyebrows about the true nature of their relationship. Just last week, they were seen sharing a tender moment while out paintballing with two of their three children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13. The affectionate display only fueled speculation that their history isn’t staying in the past.

Did Ben Affleck Cross the Line During His Marriage to Jennifer Lopz?

Lopez is now said to be questioning whether Affleck ever crossed a line during their time together.

“J-Lo has been made aware of how much time Ben has been spending with his ex-wife,” a source revealed. “She knows they’re close, but perhaps underestimated just how tight they are. Naturally, she’s wondering if their bond impacted her own relationship with Ben, and possibly whether he ever strayed while they were together.”

Further adding to the speculation, Garner has not been seen with her on-and-off boyfriend John Miller since February 20. Meanwhile, Affleck, a man with a well-documented love for fast food and cigarettes, has suddenly been spotted training intensely in Los Angeles, perhaps another sign of personal reinvention amid his shifting romantic landscape.

Jennifer Garner’s Dilemma: Love vs. Self-Protection

However, for Garner, revisiting a relationship with Affleck isn’t without its ghosts. She reportedly once admitted she was “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with him, still haunted by the betrayal that rocked their marriage when he allegedly had an affair with their children’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, nearly a decade ago.

A source said, “She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again. She doesn’t want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad. So much could go wrong if they reunite.”

Ben Affleck: The Love of Jennifer Garner’s Life?

Garner has always been candid about the pain their split caused her. Back in 2016, she reflected on the heartbreak, describing how deeply she had invested in their decade-long marriage.

She explained, “It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.”

And yet, even with all the heartache, Garner has never denied the profound impact Affleck has had on her life. “No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him. Certainly we don’t have to beat the guy up,” Garner explained. “Don’t worry — my eyes were wide open during the marriage. I’m taking good care of myself.”

Garner even once called him “the love of her life,” acknowledging both his brilliance and his complexities. “He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Now, as whispers of a reunion grow louder, both Affleck and Garner find themselves at a crossroads.

