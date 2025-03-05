Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been close friends for years. They grew up together, won an Oscar together, and stayed by each other’s sides. So, when Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, many expected Damon to be there. But he wasn’t. In fact, no one was.

The reason behind his absence was actually pretty simple. Moreover, it kind of made sense. Affleck and Garner pulled off one of the most private celebrity weddings ever. They went full stealth mode, keeping it so small that even Affleck’s lifelong bestie didn’t make the cut. No Hollywood guest list. No over-the-top venue. Just two people, a beach, and one trusted friend to officiate.

Back in 2005, Affleck and Garner shocked everyone by getting married in a super low-key ceremony. To those unversed, Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez before marrying Garner. The Gigli stars postponed their 2003 wedding before splitting in early 2004. Soon, a year later, he began dating Garner.

Their wedding went down at Parrot Cay, a secluded island known for its luxury resorts. The only other person there? Victor Garber, Garner’s Alias co-star, officiated the nuptials. Even his husband was there. That’s it. No Affleck family. No Garner family. And no Matt Damon. They kept it private to avoid media attention. Damon totally understood. “Nobody was there,” he once told Irish Examiner. “He didn’t want anyone knowing about it—which was a good way to do it.”

Affleck and Garner’s marriage lasted for over a decade. They had three kids – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They seemed like Hollywood’s golden couple. But in 2018, after years of trying, they officially split. After his divorce, the Caped Crusader actor and Lopez rekindled their relationship in 2022. The same year, they got married. However, their marriage hit trouble, and JLo filed for divorce in August 2024. By February 2025, they were officially single.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News