Hollywood’s once-iconic couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially ended their marriage, closing the door on their whirlwind rekindled romance. However, new reports by The Mirror suggest that Affleck is dipping his toes back into the dating pool. Sources note that he’s in no rush to find love again as his focus remains elsewhere.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Short-Lived Marriage

Affleck and Lopez’s love story, which reignited after nearly two decades apart, led them to say “I do” in 2022, but after just two years, the fairytale unraveled, with the latter filing for divorce in August 2024. The 55-year-old pop star has now opened up about the emotional toll of another failed marriage, admitting it feels unfamiliar and lonely but also a moment of growth.

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” Jennifer Lopez said.

She added, “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.'”

Ben Affleck’s Priorities: Work & Family

Meanwhile, Affleck, 52, is throwing himself into work, often spending long hours on set or at his office. Though he’s gone on a few casual dates, romance isn’t his main priority. Instead, his time is devoted to his three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The toll of the divorce has also left Affleck feeling emotionally drained. “This weight is lifted from him, and he is ready to move on and date again – if the right woman comes along. He is taking a minute because this has taken a toll on him. He is staying close to his family and his sobriety circle,” a source told DailyMail.

Despite the end of their marriage, Jennifer Lopez has shown that she still cares. When wildfires forced Ben Affleck to evacuate his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home, she reached out to check on him and the kids and made sure they were safe.

