Ben Affleck is taking his time when it comes to finding love again. The Hollywood actor is reportedly prioritizing his work and settling into a single life after his high-profile two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended.

Ben Affleck Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

According to Page Six, an insider close to the actor said, “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment.” They added, “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”

The insider also noted that the Batman star is using this period to concentrate on his personal well-being, children, and professional endeavors. According to the outlet, production on Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon’s upcoming crime thriller, RIP, has also slowed down due to the actor’s divorce.

“With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed and there’s no release date at the moment,” a source told the outlet. “They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it.”

Lopez filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning actor earlier this year, marking the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, which took place after their Las Vegas elopement on July 17, 2022.

Ben Affleck Has Recently Spent Much of His Time with Jennifer Garner

The Gone Girl actor has spent much of his time this holiday season with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. The couple, who ended their 10 years of marriage in 2015, were recently seen driving together in Brentwood, California.

Garner was spotted picking up bagels before heading to Affleck’s home with the food. The duo then went for a drive together. Besides, Garner and Affleck teamed up on Thanksgiving to volunteer with the Midnight Mission, helping to feed 2000 homeless people in downtown Los Angeles.

