Kendall Jenner revealed the story behind this quirky ink. During a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Kendall confessed that the tattoo was the result of a wild night out drinking with friends. “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind,” she laughed, admitting there was no deep meaning behind the choice. It was just a classic case of spontaneous, drunken thoughts taking over.

This isn’t Kendall’s first brush with tattoos that spark curiosity. Her Instagram followers often play detective, closely analyzing her ink updates, which tend to be small and subtle. She’s got two tiny tattoos on her middle fingers — a white dot inked back in 2015 by JonBoy in NYC and a broken white heart that matches a red version her friend Hailey Baldwin sports. These tattoos are barely visible but carry their own meaning for Kendall. She’s described the heart tattoos as representations of dual aspects of her personality: a whole heart for an “angel” side and a broken heart for her “devil side.”

But let’s get back to that “Meow” tattoo. In hindsight, Kendall admitted to Ellen, “I was drunk! I was drunk!! I was not thinking clearly.” The word “Meow” wasn’t a profound choice — it just happened to be the first thing that popped into her head in her boozy haze. And surprisingly, getting the tattoo wasn’t a painful experience. “No, it didn’t hurt,” she said. “It’s just like fattiness; I don’t even know what this is: is it a muscle, fat, whatever? But it’s not — like bone hurts really badly.” Kendall, who also has discreet finger tattoos, said those hurt more.

Her tattoo adventures speak to Kendall’s adventurous spirit and her natural willingness to embrace spontaneity. Even with sister Kim Kardashian West disapproving — telling Kendall, “Don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley” — Kendall’s rebellious streak still shines through. She loves experimenting with these tiny inked details, even if they defy expectations.

But Kendall also spoke candidly about her future — or rather, the lack of immediate plans. No wedding bells or baby news just yet. She shared with Ellen that she sometimes wonders if she has baby fever. “Do I want a baby right now?” she mused. “But I don’t, I don’t! I shouldn’t say that. But I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer. Plus, I have all these little babies to play with,” she said, referring to her nieces and nephews. “They’re all adorable, and that’s a lot of pressure.”

She further clarified in a recent magazine interview that she might wait until her late twenties before having kids. “I am ready to wait [to have babies]. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

Kendall Jenner’s journey — with her spontaneous tattoos, candid interviews, and unique personal choices — shows she’s not afraid to make unexpected moves. Whether it’s a lip tattoo chosen in a drunken moment or setting her sights on future motherhood at a planned age, she continues to carve out a path that’s unmistakably her own. In a world where every choice is scrutinized, Kendall remains refreshingly authentic, embracing spontaneity, creativity, and the occasional quirky decision with effortless charm.

