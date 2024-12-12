Jennifer Lopez is enduring a challenging year, with her separation from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and her unexpected link to a lawsuit involving her ex, disgraced media mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

An unnamed woman, identified as ‘Celebrity B’ and described as a bystander in a recent lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, has been identified as Jennifer Lopez.

The ‘Can’t Get Enough’ singer found herself implicated in the lawsuit after her heated alteration with Diddy was caught on camera.

Jennifer López captada por la cámara imágenes filtradas de Puff Diddy.🎯 pic.twitter.com/uM8GPH7z0B — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) October 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Had an Intense Confrontation with Sean Diddy Combs on the day of Incident

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in the revised lawsuit on Sunday, accusing him and Diddy of participating in the alleged assault of a teen girl at an MTV VMAs afterparty in New York City.

Newly uncovered photos reveal Jennifer Lopez engaged in a heated confrontation with the media mogul on the same night. The timeline also coincides with the popstar’s relationship with Diddy, whom she dated between 1999 and 2001.

The lawsuit alleged that a third celebrity, a woman, was present in the room and witnessed the men taking turns assaulting the victim.

Jennifer Lopez has been dragged into the Jay-Z scandal after she was caught on camera fighting with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on the same night that both men now stand accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/WeZMrYlWxR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 11, 2024

The Alleged Victim was Asked to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

The accuser, who stated she was only 13 years old at the time, claimed the ordeal occurred after she attempted to gain entry into an afterparty. According to her, a limo driver working for Diddy allegedly took her to a house party, where she was asked to sign a document she believes was a non-disclosure agreement.

After drinking a cocktail, she began to feel lightheaded and alleged that Diddy, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity, identified as ‘Celebrity B’, surrounded her as she lay in a bedroom.

The accuser claims the ‘Last Night’ singer threw her against a wall and then onto a bed, after which Jay-Z allegedly began undressing her while her disorientation worsened. The woman claimed he “vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched”.

Her suit alleged, “After (Jay-Z) finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched.”

The victim also alleged that Combs attempted to force her to perform oral sex, prompting her to fight back and punch him in the neck.

The woman stated that she has since fallen into severe depression and now suffers from PTSD, along with a seizure disorder triggered by “stress and trauma.” She is now seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which was filed under New York State’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Protection Act.

Initially filed in October with Combs as the sole defendant, the lawsuit was updated on Sunday to include Jay-Z as a co-defendant. However, both the 55-year-olds strongly refuted the accusations.

