Shawn Mendes Opened Up About His Time in Love Time

“I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings,” Mendes told Mayer. “Maybe instead of two days, it could have been two weeks.”

The 26-year-old added, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

This story aligns with the rumors that circulated about Mendes in early 2023, when he was speculated to be dating Sabrina Carpenter, although he denied being in a relationship with her. He was also seen rekindling his romance with ex-Camila Cabello around that time.

Sabrina Carpenter Took a Dig at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Many fans believe that the ‘Espresso’ singer expressed her feelings through her hit song, ‘Taste,’ even though none of the parties involved have directly addressed the situation.

The lyrics of the revenge track read, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

Camila Cabello Also Later Took a Shot at Sabrina Carpenter

In September, fans speculated that Cabello subtly shaded Carpenter during her performance of ‘Senorita’ with ex-Mendes at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

“You say we’re just friends/But friends don’t know the way you…” the 27-year-old sang, intentionally pausing before the next word,d “taste,” and then placed a finger to her lips with a knowing look before continuing her song.

Camila Cabello is being accused of shading Sabrina Carpenter after she skipped the word “taste” while performing Senorita. pic.twitter.com/vHlmgTFsyr — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) September 21, 2024

In March, after their second split, Cabello said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, “You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right.”

She added, “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, ‘ and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

Cabello continued, “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person, and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

Shawn Mendes Also Praise Camila Cabello

Mendes, reflecting the same sentiment, spoke highly of Cabello during his September appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“She’s an amazing human being, and she’s incredibly understanding, thoughtful, and caring,” he said of the ‘Havana’ singer. “So communicating with her is not difficult, and that’s probably a huge part of it.”

Cabello and Mendes first broke up in 2021 before briefly renewing their romance in 2023. Carpenter, on the other hand, moved on to a romance with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, even though the duo parted ways earlier this month.

