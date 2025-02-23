Blake Lively has reportedly expressed frustration over a cover image recently published by The Hollywood Reporter. The image featured her seemingly launching a slingshot at Justin Baldoni as their ongoing legal feud takes center stage.

Hollywood Reporter’s Images Sparks Criticism Of Sexist Tropes

A representative for the It Ends With Us star slammed the image, telling the Daily Mail that the magazine’s portrayal was not just misleading but deeply offensive. “The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself,” the spokesperson said.

“The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

Justin Baldoni’s Baha’i Faith and Its Role in the Legal Dispute

The cover accompanied a story exploring Justin Baldoni’s Baha’i faith and how it might have inadvertently contributed to the tension between the two. The piece delved into Blake Lively’s claims, including a controversial allegation that Baldoni told her he could communicate with her late father. “He has also referenced his interest in the afterlife in interviews,” the outlet’s story said.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: A Clash of Cultural Values?

The article even suggested that the legal battle might stem from more than gender dynamics, suggesting instead that it could be a clash of cultures. “What if much of it — the alleged inappropriate hugging and pre-filming praying — could be explained as a clash between a very specific faith-driven community with its unique mores, and a much more modern, post-#MeToo one with its own set of beliefs and commandments?” it stated.

Lively’s camp fired back, criticizing the story for downplaying her accusations of sexual harassment, describing the attempt to frame it as a “cultural misunderstanding” as “extremely offensive.”

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Against Each Other

Meanwhile, new details emerged about the legal proceedings between the two. Lively has maintained that Baldoni’s behavior on set, including asking intrusive questions about her private life, created a hostile environment.

The actress further alleged that Baldoni made several other women uncomfortable during filming. Although actress Jenny Slate was not named in Lively’s lawsuit, reports suggest she also filed a human resources complaint against the director.

In contrast, Baldoni has denied all allegations, including accusations of attempting to sabotage Lively’s reputation. He filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, alleging extortion, defamation, and several other claims.

Blake Lively’s legal team, in response to Justin Baldoni’s counter-suit, has called it part of the “abuser playbook,” a move to silence her. The case has been consolidated, with a potential trial date of March 2026.

