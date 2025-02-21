Blake Lively has escalated her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni with an amended complaint that includes shocking new allegations, including claims that Baldoni made an intrusive inquiry about her and Ryan Reynolds’ intimate life while filming It Ends With Us. She also alleged that he attempted to persuade her to simulate an org**m on camera despite prior discussions agreeing to remove the scene.

Shocking New Allegations Against Justin Baldoni Surface

According to DailyMail, it has been claimed that Baldoni made “a last-ditch attempt to keep one in which the couple org**m together,” for it was “important to him” to keep that specific scene in as “he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse.”

The legal document also states, “Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss.”

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Respective Claims About Additional Witnesses

The lawsuit further alleges that two other actresses from the film are preparing to support Blake Lively’s claims. However, Justin Baldoni’s legal team has dismissed the amendment as an “underwhelming” attempt to add weight to a weak case, arguing that it contains hearsay from unnamed sources unwilling to go on record.

“’Blake is really clutching at straws. She was said to have these smoking guns, and she really has nothing. Her amended complaint is baseless,” an insider said. “Bottom line is this, Justin did not harass any other woman on set. There was not one single HR complaint made by any woman – Blake included. If he did, wouldn’t HR be the first place they would go?”

The insider went on to name two female cast members directly from the film, including Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate. “In fact, Isabella praised Justin. She wrote about how amazing he was to work with. And Jenny Slate wants nothing to do with any of this. She has made that clear to several people,” they noted.

The source added, “It seems unlikely that Blake has even one woman that is willing to come forward and go on-record to corroborate her claims. In the amended complaint, there are no text messages, emails, signals, WhatsApp’s, or anything about these alleged women. Justin has receipts. He has factual evidence in his defense and it doesn’t look like Blake has anything to back up her claims.”

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also added that his clients – which include Baldoni, his publicists, and Wayfarer Studios – “have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media.”

Blake Lively’s team, however, maintains that her lawsuit includes substantial evidence and insists that the unnamed witnesses will testify during discovery. They also claim the case outlines alleged threats, harassment, and intimidation directed not only at Lively but at multiple bystanders. With both sides digging in, the legal battle is set to escalate, and Hollywood is watching closely as the drama unfolds.

