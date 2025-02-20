Blake Lively has upped the stakes in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni as she filed an amended complaint that claims two other actresses are ready to come forward with critical evidence to back her allegations.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl star stated that the two women, whose names have been withheld to protect their privacy, also endured uncomfortable experiences with her It Ends With Us director and co-star.

Blake Lively’s Amended Complaints Bring New Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Lively said, “Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process.”

The filing is set to have “significant contemporaneous evidence” that Lively wasn’t the sole one in raising allegations of on-set misconduct, along with “corroboration of her original claims.” It also reportedly claims “evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation” of not just Blake but “numerous innocent bystanders.”

Justin Baldoni’s Defamation Counterattack

This is the latest twist in a drama that began when Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of s**ual harassment while working on It Ends With Us. In retaliation, Justin filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress, her publicist, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and a $250 million libel suit against the New York Times over their reporting on the issue.

The intensity of the battle shows no sign of letting up, with a judge scheduling the trial for March 2026 and both parties adamantly rejecting mediation. Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has emphasized the toll the allegations have taken on his client’s career, claiming it’s cost him a “substantial amount of work.”

Despite the mounting tension, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have shown no sign of breaking under pressure. At the SNL50 anniversary special, Ryan kept cool when asked about the lawsuits, offering a sly, “Great. Why, what have you heard?” However, sources suggest some attendees at the event were on edge, unsure about how to approach the couple amid the swirling legal drama.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively casually sitting and smiling in SNL audience like they didn’t ruin a good man’s career and also tried to steal the movie credits 🤡pic.twitter.com/1QXTBmQbHD — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) February 17, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Jim Carrey Wrote Himself A $10 Million Check Before He Was Famous—Here’s How It Became Reality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News