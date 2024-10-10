When Gossip Girl wrapped up, it left a massive void for fans, and Blake Lively felt it, too. The actress, who captured hearts as Serena Van Der Woodsen, revealed in a candid cover interview with Allure that her time on the show was a mixed bag of fame and discomfort. While fans adored the series, Lively felt compromised by some of the messages it sent. “People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising—you want to be putting a better message out there,” she said.

This reflection hits hard for viewers who lived through the drama. Many of us clung to unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines long after the finale aired. Sure, we had moments of joy, like Blair and Dorota’s real-life BFF status, but was the show worth all the hype?

Lively’s character, Serena, is often tangled in a web of scandal, substance use, and chaotic relationships. “I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else’s boyfriend,” she noted, illustrating the darker aspects of her character’s life. It’s easy to see why she felt conflicted. Those dramatic moments might have kept us glued to our screens, but they didn’t always send the best messages to young viewers.

Blake wasn’t shy about expressing her concerns. She found it puzzling that parents allowed their teenagers to watch the show. “When parents would say, ‘My teenager is watching your show,’ I wanted to say, ‘Hold on. Why? Are you talking with them after?'” The portrayal of drug use and violent themes was a far cry from wholesome family viewing. How so many parents were okay with their kids tuning in is a wonder.

Despite the controversies, Lively cherished Blair and Serena’s strong friendship. “I loved it when they put Blair and Serena as best friends supporting each other,” she shared. That bond was a beacon of positivity amid all the chaos. However, it was hard for her to escape Serena’s shadow. Lively often faced the challenge of people blurring the lines between her and her character.

“It doesn’t help when everyone is dating who they are dating on the show,” she explained. The overlap made it tricky for fans to see the actress for who she was. Their roles were so intertwined with their personal lives that it created a sort of reality confusion. “It’s a weird thing when people feel like they know you very well, and they don’t,” she added, shedding light on the peculiar nature of fame.

Fans may have moved on as the years have passed since Gossip Girl aired, but the show left an indelible mark. The stylish outfits and witty one-liners still resonate, even as Lively reflects on her past. For many, the memories of Serena’s glittery tops and Blair’s endless supply of headbands remain cherished moments in pop culture.

In a world where the drama of Gossip Girl feels distant, Lively’s insights remind us that even the brightest stars grapple with their roles. While we may have loved the show, she wanted to ensure the message resonated more positively. It’s a classic case of Hollywood glamour meeting personal reflection—a reminder that even in the wild world of television, the lines between reality and fiction can often become blurred.

